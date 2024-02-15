TC Energy (TRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.67, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in TC Energy by 46.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

