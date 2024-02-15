Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $550.00

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 550 ($6.95) and last traded at GBX 550 ($6.95), with a volume of 20414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 538 ($6.79).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 530.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 502.98. The stock has a market cap of £331.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,490.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

In related news, insider Paul Hogarth sold 331,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.68), for a total transaction of £1,753,798.99 ($2,214,952.00). 26.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

