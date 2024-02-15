Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,231 shares of company stock worth $153,703 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

