Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386,529 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.55% of Synchrony Financial worth $70,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,220,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after buying an additional 1,900,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 112.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,187,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after buying an additional 1,690,212 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,460 shares of company stock worth $477,302. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

