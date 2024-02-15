Susquehanna Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $160.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.01. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

