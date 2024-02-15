Strike (STRK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.73 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Strike has a total market cap of $57.47 million and $6.73 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strike has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $12.79 or 0.00024486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Strike

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,492,115 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

