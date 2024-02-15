Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Short Interest Update

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STRW opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 79 healthcare properties, of which 78 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

