StockNews.com Upgrades Timken (NYSE:TKR) to Buy

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Timken will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Timken by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Timken by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

