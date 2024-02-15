StockNews.com Lowers Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VIV. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a c- rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,992,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,637,000 after purchasing an additional 469,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,680,000 after purchasing an additional 718,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,024 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 198,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,339 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

