StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $6.25 on Monday. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

