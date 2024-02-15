StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of XIN stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $6.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
