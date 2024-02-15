StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

VGZ opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.63. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

