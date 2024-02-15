StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Up 11.9 %

UTStarcom stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.