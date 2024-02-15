StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of RDI opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

About Reading International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 133,485 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Reading International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Reading International during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.