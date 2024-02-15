StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of RDI opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
