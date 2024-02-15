StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.58 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Euro Tech
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Tech
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.