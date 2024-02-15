StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.58 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

