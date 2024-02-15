StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CYCC. Brookline Capital Management lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.53. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -27.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

