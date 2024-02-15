StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVR

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $15.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.