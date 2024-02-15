Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $57.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ROAD has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Construction Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday.

Construction Partners stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Construction Partners by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

