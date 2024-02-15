State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,276 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,478,000 after purchasing an additional 382,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $41.96.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.