State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,961 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Weatherford International worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Weatherford International by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,266 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,430,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Weatherford International by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 941,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,991,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $1,078,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,406.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,406.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $4,001,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,526 shares of company stock valued at $8,949,418. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $97.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.89. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $102.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFRD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

