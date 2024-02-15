State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,109 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $60,428,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after acquiring an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 181,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,862 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $245.33 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $249.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.95 and a 200 day moving average of $186.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

