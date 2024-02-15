State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

