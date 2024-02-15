State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in RLI were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in RLI by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI stock opened at $141.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.36. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $149.65.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

