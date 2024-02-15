State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in RLI were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in RLI by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RLI Trading Up 1.5 %
RLI stock opened at $141.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.36. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $149.65.
RLI Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.
RLI Profile
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RLI
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.