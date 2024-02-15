State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR stock opened at $194.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.58. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

