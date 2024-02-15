State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 129.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 125.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after buying an additional 1,016,858 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $64.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $94,254.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,028 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $94,254.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,028 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,992.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,438 shares of company stock worth $433,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRTX

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.