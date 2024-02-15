State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,369 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total transaction of $820,110.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 1,234 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $192,368.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,263,432.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $169.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.84.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

