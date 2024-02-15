Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells $854,920.00 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $854,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495,096 shares in the company, valued at $111,493,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Anthony Casalena sold 66,420 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $2,149,351.20.

On Friday, January 26th, Anthony Casalena sold 59,935 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,960,473.85.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Anthony Casalena sold 43,539 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,377,573.96.

On Friday, January 12th, Anthony Casalena sold 36,349 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,167,166.39.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Anthony Casalena sold 40,835 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.50.

On Monday, December 18th, Anthony Casalena sold 32,184 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $932,692.32.

On Friday, December 15th, Anthony Casalena sold 67,352 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,924,246.64.

On Monday, December 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $1,285,577.95.

On Monday, November 27th, Anthony Casalena sold 41,711 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,171,244.88.

On Friday, November 24th, Anthony Casalena sold 22,172 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $626,802.44.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Squarespace by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Squarespace by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,501,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

