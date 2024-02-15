SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $48.80. 9,369,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,342,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

