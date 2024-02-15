SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Shares Bought by US Financial Advisors LLC

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2024

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHEFree Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter worth $158,000.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.55. 1,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average of $90.65. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $77.71 and a 1-year high of $101.79. The company has a market capitalization of $238.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.