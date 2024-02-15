SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Shares Bought by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter worth $158,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.55. 1,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average of $90.65. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $77.71 and a 1-year high of $101.79. The company has a market capitalization of $238.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.