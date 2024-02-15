SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Holdings Cut by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SP Plus by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 15.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SP Plus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SP Plus by 75.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SP Plus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SP Plus in a report on Saturday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, October 20th.

SP Plus Stock Performance

SP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.50. 27,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.24.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

