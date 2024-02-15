Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.29. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $88.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile



Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

