SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,150,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 27,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 70,098 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $154,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 70,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $154,215.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,504 shares of company stock worth $412,708 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SOUN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

SoundHound AI Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $556.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.09. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

