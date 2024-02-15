Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $214.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $212.00. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNOW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.19.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $236.11 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.43.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,040,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,040,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,672 shares of company stock worth $127,011,430. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

