Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,374 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in BILL by 178.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Get BILL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $405,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,725.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,557. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.69. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.74.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.