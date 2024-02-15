Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $87.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 0.96. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $92.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

