Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,280 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LiveRamp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in LiveRamp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in LiveRamp by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $37.06 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

