Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $172.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.29. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $230.52. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,126 shares of company stock worth $4,562,619. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

