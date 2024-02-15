Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Similarweb Trading Up 13.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

Shares of SMWB opened at $7.56 on Thursday. Similarweb has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $561.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Similarweb by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Similarweb by 737.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

About Similarweb

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

