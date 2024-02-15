SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $24.63 million for the quarter.
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
