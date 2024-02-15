Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Rises By 15.9%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Trading Up 31.2 %

NASDAQ:TWLVW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,214. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

