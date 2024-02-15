Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Rises By 15.9%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Twelve Seas Investment Company II Trading Up 31.2 %
NASDAQ:TWLVW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,214. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
