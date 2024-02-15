Short Interest in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Declines By 7.1%

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of STRM opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $30.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

