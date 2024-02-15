Short Interest in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Rises By 18.2%

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Procure Space ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

UFO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $36.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10. Procure Space ETF has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $20.93.

Procure Space ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

Procure Space ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

