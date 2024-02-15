Short Interest in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Drops By 7.6%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,740,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 19,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

