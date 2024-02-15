Short Interest in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Drops By 7.2%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Get Magnite alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magnite

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnite Trading Up 5.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Magnite by 59.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.24. Magnite has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.