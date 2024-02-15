Short Interest in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Drops By 7.2%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.
NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.24. Magnite has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.
