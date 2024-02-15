Short Interest in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Declines By 33.3%

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Investcorp India Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Investcorp India Acquisition stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.
Institutional Trading of Investcorp India Acquisition
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVCA. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,198,000. Kim LLC boosted its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 225,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 602,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 195,957 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Investcorp India Acquisition
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.