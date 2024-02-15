Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Grows By 55.6%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 7.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $72.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.57%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

