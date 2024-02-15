Short Interest in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Grows By 12.1%

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CSTR opened at $17.53 on Thursday. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $19.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.
