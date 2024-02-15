Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Increases By 62.5%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of the James Financial Group

In other news, Director William C. Bryant III bought 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,028. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOTJ

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BOTJ stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.