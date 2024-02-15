Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Expands By 46.6%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,460,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 11,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in B2Gold by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

