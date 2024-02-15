Short Interest in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Expands By 15.7%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 55,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $183,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,822,078.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $848,325 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE ABR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 5,060,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,110. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.

ABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

